Mastercard Alerts Germany, Belgium To Vendor Data Leak

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Mastercard Inc. has alerted privacy watchdogs in Germany and Belgium of a recent data leak at a third-party vendor that exposed the personal information of customers who enrolled in a Germany-based rewards program. Belgium's data protection authority said Friday that Mastercard notified it that names, payment card numbers, birth dates and other personal data from customers of its "Priceless Specials" loyalty program were published on a public website. Mastercard said it removed the data from the internet soon after discovering it on Aug. 19, and is working to remove another exposed file containing customers' personal information that the company became aware of on Wednesday....

