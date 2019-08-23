Greenberg's Miami Appellate Chair Heads To Shutts & Bowen

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Florida law firm Shutts & Bowen LLP announced Friday that it has added the former chair of Greenberg Traurig LLP's Miami appellate division to lead its appellate practice in the Magic City. The addition of Julissa Rodriguez, who spent 17 years with Greenberg Traurig, represents a significant move for Shutts as it looks to move forward after the death in December of partner Stephen T. Maher, who had served as head of the firm's appellate practice group. "Our firm has an exceptional appellate practice, and it will continue to be a strong focus as we continue to grow throughout the state,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS