Justice Ginsburg Treated For Pancreatic Tumor

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed a three-week radiation treatment for a tumor on her pancreas, a spokesperson said Friday, adding that the tumor was "treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body." Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has received radiation for a tumor on her pancreas and requires no further treatment, a U.S. Supreme Court spokesperson said Friday. (AP) Court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg said the malignant tumor was detected during a routine blood test in early July and that Justice Ginsburg "tolerated treatment well." She canceled a summer trip to Sante Fe, New Mexico, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS