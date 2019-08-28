Reaction To Amended Fla. Patient Brokering Act Is Unsound

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The Florida Legislature recently amended the Florida Patient Brokering Act, effective July 1. Since then, a raft of articles have argued that long-standing arrangements between health care providers and potential referral sources now are illegal and that your attorney might even go to jail for aiding and abetting. Respectfully, this is largely nonsense, and everyone needs to take a deep breath. Prior to the recent amendment, the PBA made it a felony to offer, pay, solicit or receive remuneration to induce the referral of, or in return for referring, a patient or patronage to or from a health care provider or...

