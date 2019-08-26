Kokesh Doesn't Prevent Broker's Lifetime Ban, SEC Says

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2017 opinion in Kokesh that disgorgement is a “penalty” subject to the five-year statute of limitations doesn’t prevent the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority from barring brokers accused of misconduct. The SEC on Friday disagreed with the argument by John M.E. Saad, a broker whom FINRA banned for allegedly submitting false expense reports, that Kokesh held a civil sanction “serving either retributive or deterrent purposes, is punishment.” The FINRA bar is meant as a deterrent, Saad had said, making it a punitive sanction that the SEC is unable to affirm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS