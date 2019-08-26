FTC Fights E-Prescription Co. Bid To Nix Monopoly Case

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission pushed back against Surescripts' bid to nix a suit accusing the company of monopolizing the electronic prescription market, telling a D.C. federal court that under the FTC Act the court does have the jurisdiction to hear the case. Surescripts LLC relied on a flawed reading of Section 13(b) of the FTC Act when it asked in July to have the suit dismissed on the grounds that the agency's suit is not a "proper case" under the FTC Act, the commission said in Friday's memo opposing Surescripts' dismissal motion. In seeking dismissal, Surescripts' said the FTC's claim that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS