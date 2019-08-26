Cravath, Simpson Steer $700M Deal For PE-Backed Syncsort

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Logistics company Pitney Bowes has agreed to sell its Software Solutions business to private equity-backed enterprise software firm Syncsort for $700 million in cash, the companies said Monday, in a deal molded by legal advisers Cravath and Simpson Thacher. The deal represents the largest ever acquisition for Syncsort and stands to make it one of the “largest data management software companies in the world,” according to a statement. The combined business will provide enterprise software and data management services to more than 11,000 customers and hundreds of resellers. Marc B. Lautenbach, president and CEO of Pitney Bowes Inc., said in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS