Latham, Fenwick Steer Up To $400M Deal For Biotech Modis

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Zogenix Inc. has agreed to pay as much as $400 million to absorb privately held biotech Modis Therapeutics Inc., the companies said Monday, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Fenwick & West. The deal adds to Zogenix’s portfolio an Oakland, California-headquartered business in Modis that focuses on developing “novel therapies for rare genetic diseases with high unmet medical needs,” according to a statement. Modis has products in development to treat issues including kidney deficiencies and Thymidine kinase 2 deficiency, an extremely dangerous inherited mitochondrial DNA depletion disorder that primarily affects children. Stephen J. Farr, president and CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS