Former Bryan Cave Partner Appointed Cred General Counsel

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency lending and borrowing company Cred has hired as its general counsel an attorney who previously served as head of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP's fintech practice, the company announced on Monday. Dan Wheeler will be in charge of the legal affairs of Cred, which promotes lending and borrowing online through the use of cryptocurrencies as collateral, according to the company's announcement. Wheeler has represented financial institutions such as banks, credit unions and fintech companies during his legal career, dealing with matters such as litigation, transactions and financial regulations, according to Cred. At Cred, he will be responsible for matters such...

