Hospital Can't Shut Down Nurse's Race Bias Case

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A nurse who says the hospital she used to work for reassigned her because a patient didn’t want a black nurse can take her race discrimination case to a jury, a Michigan federal judge ruled Monday, saying a vulgar alleged comment from that patient is enough to keep the case in court. U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts denied Beaumont Health System’s bid for summary judgment on nurse Teoka Williams’ claims that it violated federal race discrimination law by reassigning her after the patient said she didn’t want to be treated by a “black bitch." Judge Roberts said the comment, which Williams...

