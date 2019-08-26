Chinese AI Startup Gears Up For $500M Hong Kong IPO

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Megvii Technology, a Chinese company specializing in facial recognition software and artificial intelligence, said Monday that it is aiming to raise at least $500 million in its Fangda Partners-led initial public offering in Hong Kong. Beijing-based Megvii Technology Ltd. filed its public float plans with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Monday. The offering is expected to raise at least $500 million, according to Reuters. The company noted in its regulatory filing that it does not plan to offer its securities in the U.S. under the Securities Act of 1933. Megvii, which is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., offers technologies...

