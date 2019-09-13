Sidley Doubles Down On Activism Practice With New Co-Lead

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin is stepping up its push to have partners handle shareholder activism matters full time, bringing on a new co-lead whose activism career has featured work on the legal, hedge fund and investment banking sides of the industry, the group's leaders told Law360. The firm announced last month that Derek Zaba, who most recently advised corporate clients on activist matters at investment bank PJT Camberview Partners, will join forces with Sidley Austin LLP partner Kai Liekefett to helm the firm’s activism defense group. Liekefett, who joined Sidley last year to lead the group, said the move is part of an ongoing...

