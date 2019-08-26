Deals Rumor Mill: RRJ Capital, JAB, EssilorLuxottica

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- An RRJ Capital-led group is close to investing $4 billion in Ingram Micro, Reuters reported on Monday. According to the report, the deal would see the Asian investment firm snap up a controlling stake in the information technology product distributor, which is owned by HNA Group. The report states that the investment comes after a reported $50 billion in deals by HNA and subsequent asset sales. JAB Holding Co. wants to raise up to $8 billion to fund additional deals in the consumer sector, Reuters reported on Sunday. Citing a report from the Financial Times, the outlet reported that JAB has...

