Georgia Says It's Not Trying To Copyright Law Itself

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The state of Georgia has filed its opening shot in a U.S. Supreme Court case over whether annotations to legal texts can be protected under copyright law, stressing it was not asking the justices to rule that "the law can be copyrighted." In its first brief since the court granted certiorari, the state opened on Friday by telling the justices that it was "important to be clear about what is and is not at issue here." "The question presented is not whether 'the law can be copyrighted,'" Georgia wrote in the brief. "Properly stated, the question here is whether the OCGA's...

