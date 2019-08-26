WTO Set To Rule On Canadian Wine Sale Rules Next Year

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization panel currently weighing Australia’s challenge of Canada’s restrictions on the retail sale of foreign wines said it will issue a decision in the first half of next year, according to a WTO notice published Monday. Australia filed its case in January 2018, crying foul over a series of provincial rules that purportedly allow Canadian wines to reach retail shelves more quickly and efficiently than foreign wines. The two sides were unable to resolve the dispute through negotiation and a panel was formed to hear the case earlier this year. After nearly six months of litigating, the panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS