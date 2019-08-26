High Court Won't Rehear Data Patent Suit To Clarify Alice Test

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has denied InvestPic's rehearing petition after refusing in June to review the Federal Circuit's holding that its patented data analyzation method is invalid under Alice, declining to clarify what constitutes an abstract idea despite recent concerns from lawmakers and judges. InvestPic LLC petitioned for a rehearing in July, arguing that events following the high court's initial denial in June warrant another look. Those events include an en banc Federal Circuit ruling in which the court called for Congress or the Supreme Court to provide more clarity on patent eligibility, as well as the "remote" chances that Congress will pass...

