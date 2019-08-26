Presight Capital Unveils Debut Fund With $80M In Tow

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Presight Capital, the venture arm of a German family office, revealed on Monday that it closed its debut investment fund after securing $80 million from limited partners, with plans to make early-stage investments in primarily U.S.-based businesses. The fund, called Presight Global Venture Opportunities Fund, was oversubscribed, letting it eclipse its original target of $50 million, according to a statement. Presight Capital had originally intended to complete fundraising on Aug. 31 but was able to wrap up the process early, finalizing the fundraise on July 31. The completion of the fundraise was not announced publicly until Monday. Formed earlier this year,...

