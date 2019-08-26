As Demand For Contract Attys Grows, Firms Outsource Risk

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Demand for contract attorneys is going up. So, too, is anxiety about their employment status — particularly when hires might be across state lines. That’s why Pittsburgh attorney Efrem Grail turns to legal staffing agencies to hire the contract attorneys he needs to complete occasional work in California, where a blockbuster employment ruling recently made hiring independent contractors a dicey prospect. The agency he uses, Hire an Esquire, acts as an intermediary by employing California attorneys as W-2 workers to complete work for its law firm clients, insulating the firms from uncertain and restrictive employee classification laws and rulings like California’s...

