USPTO Seeks Comments On Patent Law Issues Involving AI

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Following recent patent applications for inventions claimed to have been created solely by artificial intelligence, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Monday that it wants to know whether AI can be considered an inventor on a patent. The USPTO said it is seeking comments on patent-related issues regarding AI inventions and whether “further guidance” is needed in the patent examination process of such inventions. In a Federal Register notice to be published Tuesday, the agency said it was particularly interested in feedback on what elements make up an AI invention, how much a “natural person” can contribute to such an...

