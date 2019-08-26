US Erred In Decision Not To Protect Queen Conch, Judge Says

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday vacated the National Marine Fisheries Service's decision not to give Endangered Species Act protections to the queen conch. The NMFS improperly relied on an invalid agency policy in finding that the queen conch is not endangered or threatened through "a significant portion of its range," U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich said in an opinion partially granting Friends of Animals and WildEarth Guardians' motion for summary judgment. According to Judge Friedrich, in 2014 the service used a definition of "a significant portion of its range" that in 2018 was struck down by a California federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS