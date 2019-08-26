Vinson & Elkins Atty Tapped For Texas High Court

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A seat on the Texas Supreme Court that will soon be vacated by a justice who has been confirmed to the federal bench will be filled by a former state appellate judge and current Vinson & Elkins LLP attorney, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday. Abbott announced that he intends to appoint Jane Bland to the state's high court after Justice Jeff Brown formally resigns. Brown, who won reelection to a full term on the Texas Supreme Court in 2018, is headed to Galveston, where he will take over the seat formerly held by U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon, who has...

