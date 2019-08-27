How Europe’s Energy Regulators Are Tackling Market Abuses

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Compliance activities are visible everywhere. This article discusses Europe’s energy regulators' joint efforts on compliance with specific market regulations. In recent months, Europe’s energy regulators have increasingly used their powers to police behavior in the European wholesale energy market. EU Regulation No. 1227/2011 — the Regulation on wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency, or REMIT — prohibits, inter alia, insider trading and market manipulation on the wholesale energy market, in accordance with Articles 2 and 5 respectively. In the last quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, we saw fines and sanctions imposed under REMIT for allegedly abusive behavior on the European wholesale energy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS