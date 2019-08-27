Unions' Contracts Hold Up FirstEnergy Ch. 11 Confirmation

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- An Ohio bankruptcy judge has ruled that FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. must decide how its union contracts will be dealt with in Chapter 11 before the company's reorganization plan can be confirmed. In a ruling issued Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Alan Koschik denied FirstEnergy's request to put off its decision on whether to assume or reject the collective bargaining agreements until after its plan is confirmed, saying he was "skeptical" of the power generation company's interpretation of the law and that it would be "unwise" to grant the request in any case. "Confirmation of the plan should not leave the CBAs in limbo...

