Legal Sector Jobs Keep Climbing, Reach Decade High

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Jobs in the legal services sector increased by 4,100 in August, reaching a decade-high of just under 1.15 million, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. Legal services jobs increased by 0.36% between July and August, landing at 1,148,100, according to the seasonally adjusted data from BLS. That marks a year-over-year increase of just under 6,000 jobs and a high-water mark for the industry going back to 2009. Click to view interactive version var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1567783559053'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='630px';vizElement.style.height='427px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); The rate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS