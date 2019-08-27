Lloyds Escapes £1.9M Contract Dispute With Customer

Law360, London (August 27, 2019, 4:39 PM BST) -- A London judge has rejected an attempt by a Lloyds customer to seek up to £1.9 million ($2.3 million) after it froze her accounts while she was overdrawn, although he criticized the bank's handling of concerns about possible fraud linked to the accounts. Anthony Metzer QC, sitting as a deputy judge at the High Court, has ruled that Lloyds Banking Group PLC acted lawfully when it froze Aniekan Boyo's accounts seven years ago while she was a student and nearly £1,000 overdrawn. The decision, which rejects all Boyo's allegations, puts an end to her £440,000 claim, which she had sought to increase to £1.9...

