Tobacco Giants Philip Morris, Altria Confirm Merger Talks

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 10:23 AM EDT) -- Philip Morris and Altria Group are in discussions concerning a potential all-stock merger that would unite businesses with market values of roughly $113 billion and $95 billion, respectively, the tobacco giants confirmed Tuesday. The revelation that the companies are in talks came after reports that a deal is under consideration. If an agreement is reached, the deal would be subject to approval from the boards of directors for both sides and each company’s shareholders, in addition to regulators, according to a statement. It would also be contingent upon other conditions. “There can be no assurance that any agreement or transaction will...

