Deutsche Borse Unit Raided In Cum-Ex Tax Scam Probe

Law360, London (August 27, 2019, 6:16 PM BST) -- Public prosecutors have raided the offices of a Deutsche Borse subsidiary as part of an investigation into a German tax scandal, the exchange operator confirmed Tuesday. The offices of a Deutsche Borse Group subsidiary were searched by investigators as part of an international probe into trades that were allegedly used to falsely claim tax rebates. (Getty) A Deutsche Borse Group spokeswoman confirmed that offices of its Clearstream subsidiary were searched by investigators from the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Cologne as part of an international probe into trades that were allegedly used to falsely claim tax rebates — known as the cum ex...

