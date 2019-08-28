Dairy Trader Gets 3 Years For £900K VAT Scam

Law360, London (August 28, 2019, 8:10 PM BST) -- A dairy products trader has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of stealing more than £900,000 ($1.1 million) from U.K. taxpayers to fund a gambling addiction. Terence Sickelmore, of Devon in southwest England, filed dozens of fake value-added tax returns inflating his business to fraudulently claim rebates of £913,729, HM Revenue and Customs said Tuesday. Sickelmore admitted VAT fraud at Exeter Magistrates Court on July 30. A judge sentenced him to three years in prison at Exeter Crown Court on Aug. 27, HMRC said. The trader was a co-owner of Dairy World, a dairy products business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS