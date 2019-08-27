UK Fintechs Are Worried About Brexit's Impact, Report Says

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Founders of U.K.-based fintech companies see their country as a leading jurisdiction for the industry, but such pending uncertainties as Brexit lead to a hazier outlook for fintech companies, according to a survey from the Digital Finance Forum published Tuesday. The inaugural report from the Digital Finance Forum, a group of fintech founders that aims for deeper collaboration between the industry and regulators, found that 63% of surveyed founders believe that the U.K. is the global leader in fintech. However, merely one-third of respondents say they are optimistic about the U.K. retaining the top spot over a five-year time span....

