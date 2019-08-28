PTAB Cuts Michigan Co.'s Eyeglass Patent In Half

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated half of an eyeglass patent owned by Michigan’s Inland Diamond Products Co. as obvious, following a challenge from Hoya Vision Care. Six of U.S. Patent No. 9,405,130’s claims are obvious over a variety of prior art, the board said Tuesday. The decision was issued about three months after the PTAB invalidated nearly half of another Inland Diamond patent, also at Hoya’s urging. Hoya, which is legally known as Hoya Optical Labs of America Inc., had requested the challenges after Inland Diamond sued it in 2017. Following mediation, the companies settled the infringement litigation, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS