CBD Co. Taps Ex-Acting AG Whitaker As Outside Counsel

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and his law firm Graves Garrett LLC have been retained as outside counsel by hemp-derived CBD company Alternate Health Corp., the company announced Tuesday. The hire is the latest indication that the cannabis industry is seeking clarity and influence with respect to the regulation of CBD-containing products' manufacture, transport and marketing in the U.S. The hemp-derived CBD, or cannabidiol, legal landscape is "morphing fairly constantly," Alternate Health CEO Howard Mann told Law360. "And our goal with Matt was, [with] his relationship to policymakers, to be able to help guide us to go forward."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS