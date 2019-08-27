Fed. Circ. Partly Axes Micron's Flash Memory IP Win At PTAB

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday threw out part of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating several claims of a flash memory patent challenged by Micron Technology Inc., saying the board improperly expanded on a key phrase in the patent. In a 12-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel said the PTAB erred in finding claims in Costa Mesa, California-based Innovative Memory Systems Inc.'s U.S. Patent No. 6,901,498 invalid as obvious based on the combination of earlier patents. Notably, the panel took issue with the board's interpretation of the phrase "wherein the correspondence of blocks to zones is adjustable by controller,"...

