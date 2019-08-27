'Big Six' Is Just A Generic List Of Wines, USPTO Rules

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is refusing to allow a California winemaker to register "Big Six" as a trademark, ruling that it is merely a shorthand term for the six most common types of wine. The agency's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled Thursday that "Big Six" is commonly used to refer to riesling, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir, merlot and cabernet sauvignon, making it a generic term that cannot be locked up by any single company. "Taken as a whole, the evidence of record clearly indicates that the relevant public would understand the designation 'Big Six' primarily to refer...

