Docs, Med Practice To Pony Up $1.1M To End Kickback Claims

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The federal government announced on Tuesday that a cardiac medical center and a trio of physicians have agreed to pay over $1.1 million to settle accusations they took kickbacks from a now-shuttered testing facility in exchange for patient referrals. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington said Warren Strickland, Isabella Strickland and Gregory Sampognaro, along with the Alabama-based Cardiology PC, all reached individual settlements and will each make separate payments to the government. The deals were reached without the government having to file lawsuits. "Providers who line their pockets by ordering unnecessary tests increase medical costs for all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS