Algo Capital Closes $200M Crypto-Focused VC Fund

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Algo Capital, which focuses on furthering the adoption of the digital currency native to the Algorand blockchain, said Tuesday that it has closed its venture capital fund with $200 million in commitments that will be used to further the cryptocurrency's usage. Algo Capital said the fund surpassed its $100 million target and noted that Algo VC Fund will invest in technologies that are spearheading the adoption of the Algo as a means of payment. The company said the fund saw contributions from North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe. "Our investment approach specifically targets companies that are creating the next great...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS