Wis. Appeals Court Affirms Colgate's Win In Talc Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin appeals court on Tuesday refused to reverse a widower's loss in a suit claiming a Colgate-Palmolive talcum powder product contributed to his late wife being diagnosed with mesothelioma, finding that he didn't show her use of the powder exposed her to asbestos. Backing a lower court's award of summary judgment to Colgate-Palmolive Co., the three-judge Court of Appeals panel said that, at best, Dale Chapp showed it was possible his wife, Ruth, had been exposed to asbestos through her use of the company's Cashmere Bouquet talcum powder. However, to infer a connection between Ruth's mesothelioma and Cashmere Bouquet, a...

