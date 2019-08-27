Mo. Judge Blocks 8-Week Abortion Ban, OKs Other Provision

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a state law that would have criminalized abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, but let another provision stand that prohibits women from getting an abortion based on sex, race or a Down Syndrome diagnosis. U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs ruled that the portion of the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act, or H.B. 126, that banned abortions at eight weeks prior to viability can't to go into effect on Aug. 28, saying Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region Inc. made a strong case against the law's provision that's...

