DOJ Sues Baltimore County Over Discriminatory Cop Exams

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice sued Baltimore County on Tuesday alleging that it unwittingly screened out African American police department applicants by leaning on flawed pre-hire screening tests that disfavored them in comparison to their white counterparts. The DOJ’s suit alleges that the county violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by engaging in "unintended" job bias dating to 2013 against African Americans who applied to become entry-level police officers or cadets with the Baltimore County Police Department, by basing its hiring decisions on tests that had a disparate impact on African American candidates and weren’t related to those jobs. ...

