Ex-CPA Indicted With Failing To Report Foreign Accounts

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal grand jury has indicted a former certified public accountant with failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts and filing false documents with the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Brian N. Booker, a former Fort Lauderdale, Florida, resident who owned a cocoa trading business that was registered in Panama and had international sales, is accused of not disclosing accounts in Switzerland, Singapore and Panama from 2011 through 2013. Tuesday’s announcement noted that U.S. citizens and legal residents are required by federal law to submit reports of foreign bank and financial accounts,...

