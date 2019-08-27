Wash. Court Boots Alcohol Price Rules In Costco Appeal

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board overstepped its bounds when it passed three rules restricting retailers’ ability to price wine and spirits, a Washington appeals court said in a ruling handing a win to warehouse club giant Costco. A Washington Court of Appeals panel left two of the board’s challenged rules intact, but overturned three more Monday in a 24-page decision that declared that in the case of those rules at least, “Costco has the better argument.” The statute “means what it says” and isn’t ambiguous enough to allow for the pricing restrictions laid out by the board, the appeals...

