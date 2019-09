Rising Star: Latham's Chirag Dedania

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Chirag Dedania of Latham & Watkins LLP worked on the Calcasieu Pass LNG facility, which involved a $1.3 billion equity investment and $5.8 billion in construction financing, for his client Venture...

