International Paper Co. Beats Race Bias Suits At 4th Circ.

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday issued published opinions affirming a pair of decisions clearing International Paper Co. of claims it tolerated a work environment so racially hostile that two black workers had no choice but to quit. A unanimous panel said the "handful of incidents" former International Paper worker Matthew Perkins cited in his race discrimination suit "from an objective perspective cannot reasonably be described as either frequent, physically threatening or humiliating" enough to amount to a racially hostile workplace. Nor do former International Paper worker Deanna Evans' alleged experiences "rise to the level of intolerability required by Supreme Court and...

