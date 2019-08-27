MPAA Fires Top Lawyer After Arrest For Sex Abuse, Blackmail

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The Motion Picture Association of America on Monday fired its general counsel, former Jenner & Block LLP partner Steven Fabrizio, after he was arrested and charged with sex abuse and blackmail for allegedly threatening to expose a woman he met on a “sugar daddies” website unless she had sex with him. Fabrizio, MPAA’s senior executive vice president and general counsel since 2013, was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Friday after the woman told D.C. Metropolitan Police that he was “threatening to publicly expose parts of her private life if the complainant did not let the suspect have sex with her,” according...

