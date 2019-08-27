Bitcoin ‘Inventor’ Ordered To Give Up Half Of Bitcoin Holdings

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright must give up half his bitcoin trove, presumably worth billions of dollars, and half his Bitcoin-related intellectual property after willfully failing to comply with court orders, a magistrate judge in the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday. The order penned by Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart said the sanctions against Wright were appropriate given his “continued non-compliance” with court orders that required he provide information about his bitcoin holdings in a case where the estate of his late business partner David Kleiman claimed Wright sought to seize bitcoin owned by Kleiman following his death. Wright will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS