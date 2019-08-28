TK Holdings Gets Initial OK On $8M Seat Belt Price-Fix Deal

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- TK Holdings got the preliminary green light this week for an $8 million deal to end claims that the recently reorganized company took part in a widespread anti-competitive scheme to fix the price of seat belts. The Michigan federal judge who has been overseeing the sprawling multidistrict litigation tied to the conspiracy gave the tentative go ahead to the settlement Tuesday, but said she’ll be withholding final approval until she’s heard from the parties at an October hearing. “The court finds that the [settlement agreement] was entered into at arm’s length by experienced counsel and is sufficiently within the range of...

