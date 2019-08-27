Trump Officially Taps Scalia For DOL, Despite Dem Opposition

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has nominated Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner Eugene Scalia to head the U.S. Department of Labor, bucking Democrats who criticized the attorney’s “patent hostility” toward workers’ rights. In a White House news release, the president described Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, as a “renowned labor, employment, and regulatory lawyer.” “Gene has led a life of great success in the legal and labor field and is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience working with labor and everyone else,” Trump said...

