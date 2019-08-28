Pilgrim's Deal Values Meat Processor Tulip At $355M

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Multinational food company Pilgrim's Pride said Wednesday it agreed to snap up Tulip Ltd. from food processing company Danish Crown in a deal that values the U.K. meat processor at £290 million ($354.8 million). According to Pilgrim's Pride Corp.’s statement, the deal is slated to created one of the U.K.’s largest integrated prepared foods companies. The deal, Pilgrim’s said, has already been unanimously approved by its board of directors. Pilgrim’s global CEO Jayson Penn said in the statement that “the transaction represents the logical next step in our evolution to expand our geographical footprint, enhance our value-added portfolio and reduce volatility...

