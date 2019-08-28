EPA Beats Ex-Worker's Age Discrimination Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge has closed the book on a former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency employee’s age bias suit accusing the agency of improperly reassigning him to clear the way for younger workers and engaging in systemic discrimination against other older employees. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell on Tuesday awarded the EPA summary judgment to end Mark William Townsend’s suit accusing it of flouting the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. The judge noted that all but two of the nearly two dozen claims originally asserted by Townsend had already been trimmed from the case during its four-year pendency. The...

