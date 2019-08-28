Craig Says PR 'Lies' Spurred Media Calls On Ukraine Report

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Former Skadden partner Gregory Craig embraced his role as witness and self-defender at his criminal trial on Wednesday, displaying to a D.C. federal jury a confident command of the complex circumstances around a project he led in the Ukraine seven years ago. Ex-Skadden attorney Gregory Craig on Wednesday took the stand at his lobbying trial. (AP) Craig, who is charged with lying to justice officials to dodge a "foreign agent" lobbying registration, spoke at length about the tense political atmosphere in Ukraine in 2012 and his interest in producing a difficult "rule of law" report analyzing the prosecution of a former Ukrainian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS