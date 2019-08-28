Blackhawk's Ch. 11 Debt Swap Plan Confirmed In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (August 28, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Coal mining company Blackhawk Mining LLC received court approval Wednesday in Delaware for its prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization, which will swap more than $650 million in secured debt for the new equity of the company. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein agreed to confirm the plan subject to certain modifications that would make clear all of the debtor's landlords would be unimpaired under the plan and that any sale of assets before the plan's effective date would be sent out on notice to parties in interest. Debtor attorney Joseph Graham of Kirkland & Ellis...

